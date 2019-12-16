Euro trades at 4.7781 lei

The exchange rate of the national leu currency resulting from the quotations announced on Monday by the banks authorised to operate on the currency market is as follows:

CURRENCY SYMBOL RON1 Euro EUR 4.77811 US dollar USD 4.28781 Swiss franc CHF 4.36221 British pound GBP 5.7295100 Japanese yen JPY 3.91821 Moldovan leu MDL 0.24701 Russian rouble RUB 0.06841 new Turkish lira TRY 0.73401 Chinese renminbi CNY 0.61221 gram of gold XAU 203.68331 SDR XDR 5.9271The exchange rates of the currencies included in the list are based on the quotations of the banking companies authorized to carry out operations on the currency market. This list does not make it compulsory to use the exchange rates of currencies and gold in actual transactions of currency exchange and book entries.