Euro trades at 4.7795 lei

The exchange rate of the national leu currency resulting from the quotations announced on Friday by the banks authorised to operate on the currency market is as follows:

CURRENCY SYMBOL RON1 Euro EUR 4.77951 US dollar USD 4.30881 Swiss franc CHF 4.41751 British pound GBP 5.6279100 Japanese yen JPY 3.93001 Moldovan leu MDL 0.24941 Russian rouble RUB 0.07031 new Turkish lira TRY 0.73411 Chinese renminbi CNY 0.62251 gram of gold XAU 214.54171 SDR XDR 5.9430The exchange rates of the currencies included in the list are based on the quotations of the banking companies authorized to carry out operations on the currency market. This list does not make it compulsory to use the exchange rates of currencies and gold in actual transactions of currency exchange and book entries.