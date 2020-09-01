Euro trades at 4.8393 lei

The exchange rate of the national leu currency resulting from the quotations announced on Tuesday by the banks authorised to operate on the currency market is as follows:

CURRENCY SYMBOL RON1 Euro EUR 4.83931 US dollar USD 4.03951 Swiss franc CHF 4.47031 British pound GBP 5.4301100 Japanese yen JPY 3.82021 Moldovan leu MDL 0.24601 Russian rouble RUB 0.05481 new Turkish lira TRY 0.54791 Chinese renminbi CNY 0.59191 gram of gold XAU 258.17651 SDR XDR 5.7481The exchange rates of the currencies included in the list are based on the quotations of the banking companies authorized to carry out operations on the currency market. This list does not make it compulsory to use the exchange rates of currencies and gold in actual transactions of currency exchange and book entries.