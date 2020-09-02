Euro trades at 4.8409 lei

The exchange rate of the national leu currency resulting from the quotations announced on Wednesday by the banks authorised to operate on the currency market is as follows:

CURRENCY SYMBOL RON1 Euro EUR 4.84091 US dollar USD 4.07901 Swiss franc CHF 4.47841 British pound GBP 5.4502100 Japanese yen JPY 3.84291 Moldovan leu MDL 0.24261 Russian rouble RUB 0.05511 new Turkish lira TRY 0.55221 Chinese renminbi CNY 0.59781 gram of gold XAU 258.17011 SDR XDR 5.7820The exchange rates of the currencies included in the list are based on the quotations of the banking companies authorized to carry out operations on the currency market. This list does not make it compulsory to use the exchange rates of currencies and gold in actual transactions of currency exchange and book entries.