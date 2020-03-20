Euro trades at 4.8444 lei

The exchange rate of the national leu currency resulting from the quotations announced on Friday by the banks authorised to operate on the currency market is as follows:

CURRENCY SYMBOL RON1 Euro EUR 4.84441 US dollar USD 4.51401 Swiss franc CHF 4.59641 British pound GBP 5.3177100 Japanese yen JPY 4.10471 Moldovan leu MDL 0.25201 Russian rouble RUB 0.05721 new Turkish lira TRY 0.69671 Chinese renminbi CNY 0.63791 gram of gold XAU 219.09271 SDR XDR 6.0974The exchange rates of the currencies included in the list are based on the quotations of the banking companies authorized to carry out operations on the currency market. This list does not make it compulsory to use the exchange rates of currencies and gold in actual transactions of currency exchange and book entries.