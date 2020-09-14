Euro trades at 4.8573 lei

The exchange rate of the national leu currency resulting from the quotations announced on Monday by the banks authorised to operate on the currency market is as follows:

CURRENCY SYMBOL RON1 Euro EUR 4.85731 US dollar USD 4.09741 Swiss franc CHF 4.50861 British pound GBP 5.2337100 Japanese yen JPY 3.86441 Moldovan leu MDL 0.24611 Russian rouble RUB 0.05441 new Turkish lira TRY 0.54671 Chinese renminbi CNY 0.60041 gram of gold XAU 255.71681 SDR XDR 5.7883The exchange rates of the currencies included in the list are based on the quotations of the banking companies authorized to carry out operations on the currency market. This list does not make it compulsory to use the exchange rates of currencies and gold in actual transactions of currency exchange and book entries.