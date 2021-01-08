Euro trades at 4.8704 lei

The exchange rate of the national leu currency resulting from the quotations announced on Friday by the banks authorised to operate on the currency market is as follows:

CURRENCY SYMBOL RON

1 Euro EUR 4.87041 US dollar USD 3.,97911 Swiss franc CHF 4.49151 British pound GBP 5.4055100 Japanese yen JPY 3.83061 Moldovan leu MDL 0.23051 Russian rouble RUB 0.05341 new Turkish lira TRY 0.54151 Chinese renminbi CNY 0.61551 gram of gold XAU 241.90341 SDR XDR 5.7480The exchange rates of the currencies included in the list are based on the quotations of the banking companies authorized to carry out operations on the currency market. This list does not make it compulsory to use the exchange rates of currencies and gold in actual transactions of currency exchange and book entries.