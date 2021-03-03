Euro trades at 4.8768 RON

The exchange rate of the national leu currency resulting from the quotations announced on Wednesday by the banks authorised to operate on the currency market is as follows:

CURRENCY SYMBOL RON

1 Euro EUR 4.87681 US dollar USD 4.03411 Swiss franc CHF 4.40481 British pound GBP 5.6412100 Japanese yen JPY 3.77231 Moldovan leu MDL 0.23141 Russian rouble RUB 0.05471 new Turkish lira TRY 0.54721 Chinese renminbi CNY 0.62401 gram of gold XAU 223.85381 SDR XDR 5.8044The exchange rates of the currencies included in the list are based on the quotations of the banking companies authorized to carry out operations on the currency market. This list does not make it compulsory to use the exchange rates of currencies and gold in actual transactions of currency exchange and book entries.