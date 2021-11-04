Euro trades at 4.9486 RON

:48

Bucharest, Nov 4 /Agerpres/ - The exchange rate of the national leu currency resulting from the quotations announced on Thursday by the banks authorised to operate on the currency market is as follows, Agerpres informs.

CURRENCY SYMBOL RON

1 Euro EUR 4.9486

1 US dollar USD 4.2852

1 Swiss franc CHF 4.6904

1 British pound GBP 5.8418

100 Japanese yen JPY 3.7615

1 Moldovan leu MDL 0.2437

1 Russian rouble RUB 0.0598

1 new Turkish lira TRY 0.4415

1 Chinese renminbi CNY 0.6697

1 gram of gold XAU 245.1057

1 SDR XDR 6.0408