Euro trades at 4.9731 RON

The exchange rate of the national leu currency resulting from the quotations announced on Wednesday by the banks authorized to operate on the currency market is as follows:

CURRENCY SYMBOL RON

1 Euro EUR 4.97311 US dollar USD 4.55041 Swiss franc CHF 5.33511 British pound GBP 5.7426100 Japanese yen JPY 3.18961 Moldovan leu MDL 0.25861 Russian rouble RUB 0.04961 new Turkish lira TRY 0.15281 Chinese renminbi CNY 0.63671 gram of gold XAU 300.63181 SDR XDR 6.0831The exchange rates of the currencies included in the list are based on the quotations of the banking companies authorized to carry out operations on the currency market. This list does not make it compulsory to use the exchange rates of currencies and gold in actual transactions of currency exchange and book entries.