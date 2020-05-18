Euroins Romania launches Travel insurance, valid from June 1 to August 31, 2020

Euroins Romania is launching the Travel insurance, valid as of June 1 to August 31, 2020, covering practically the entire tourist season, without limitations on the number of departures from the country, according to a company statement.

Thus, for an insurance premium of 25 lei, the buyer can get insured, together with the entire family (spouse and children up to 18 years old), in order to travel abroad. The Travel insurance policy offered within the promotional campaign covers emergency medical care abroad, up to the value of 1,000 euros, emergency dental treatments, repatriation expenses, expenses for the search and rescue of the insured. The coverage is intended exclusively for travel abroad for tourist purposes.

Whether traveling to Bulgaria, Greece, Croatia or Austria or anywhere in Europe (except Turkey), tourists will enjoy the same level of coverage. The policy can be purchased at Euroins Romania agencies or through partner brokers.