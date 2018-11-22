European Affairs Committee head Tilvar: 'Romania-one of the countries where pro-European feelings are the strongest'

Romania is one of those countries where pro-European feelings are among the strongest, which was also proven by the fact that all the political forces agreed with the priorities of the Romanian presidency of the Council of the European Union, scheduled for the first half of next year, as presented in Parliament, head of the Committee for European Affairs of the Deputies' Chamber Angel Tilvar said at the meeting with European Commissioner for Migration, Home Affairs and Citizenship Dimitris Avramopoulos.

"Romania is one of those countries where pro-European feelings are among the strongest, which was also proven by the fact that all the political forces fully agreed with the priorities of the Romanian presidency of the Council of the European Union, scheduled for the first half of next year, as presented in Parliament. Which is why I emphasize on the importance of the political consensus for a successful presidency. In the year 2019, the future of the Union and the establishment of the new financial framework will be under pressure because of the negative impact generated by Euro-skepticism, as well as under the influence of political interest shifting to the European Parliament elections. In this context, Romania has a special advantage: the fact that there are no such extremist political parties in our Parliament and no such Euro-skeptical discourse exists, which proves that we are ready to carry on with this mandate," said Tilvar, according to a press release sent to AGERPRES by the Deputies Chamber.

Alongside other members of the Committee, Tilvar had a meeting on Thursday at the Parliament Palace with a delegation led by Avramopoulos, who is paying an official visit to Bucharest.

The European Commissioner highlighted the importance of building a sustainable system to manage migration in the future, since this represents the essence of European solidarity and he specified that is to all member states advantage to prove consistency and unity in approaching of an organised manner the migration topic in the long run.

He also declared himself a friend of our country, while bringing to mind that Romania must capitalize on the opportunity it has to coordinate one of the three European institutions and it must turn the six months of mandate at the helm of the Council of the European Union into a positive experience for all member states, informs the same release.

