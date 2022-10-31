 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

European Commission contributing to increasing Romania's customs efficiency at border with Ukraine, Moldova

Agerpres.ro
comisia europeana

The Romanian Customs Authority (ANV) has released a project for the development of its operational capacity at Romania's border with Ukraine and Moldova.

"The project gets technical support from the Directorate-General for Structural Reform Support (DG REFORM) of the European Commission and is fully funded by the Technical Support Instrument of the European Union. The project is implemented in collaboration with KPMG Romania, selected by DG REFORM following a public procurement procedure," ANV reported in a press release on Monday, told Agerpres.

Among the main objectives of the project are: the evaluation of the organisational capacity of the Romanian Customs Authority amid the current European context with the particularities of the environment in which the Romanian customs authority carries out its activity (taking into account Romania's location on the eastern border of the European Union and in the immediate vicinity of the Ukraine-Russia armed conflict).

Another objective is the evaluation of human resources processes/procedures and existing professional training against the best practices in the European Union.

Yet another objective is the provision of support for professional training and, more importantly, in the initial training of customs staff in Romania, by organising both central and regional level training as well as a demonstration session of initial training for the newly hired customs workers.

Urmărește-ne:
ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
SPORTBULL.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.