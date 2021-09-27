European Commission President to visit Bucharest

President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen is coming to Bucharest today as part of her NextGenerationEU series of visits.

She is scheduled to meet President Klaus Iohannis and Prime Minister Florin Citu, agerpres reports.

At 16:00hrs, von der Leyen will be welcomed at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace by Iohannis, and at 16:50hrs she will meet Prime Minister Florin Citu at the Government House.Subsequently, the three officials will tour the Bucharest University Emergency Hospital, which qualifies for funds under the NextGenerationEU programme, and will hold a joint news conference.The main purpose of von der Leyen's visit is to deliver an assessment of Romania's National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR)."To Romania, the National Recovery and Resilience Plan is not only the document based on which we will be able to get 29.2 billion euros, but also the guarantee that investments and reforms will be the coordinates of the coming years. Romania is naturally adhering to the goals that characterise developed economies: modernisation of transport and medical infrastructure, green economy, digital transformation. I appreciate the collaboration with our European partners for the completion of PNRR. The government is ready to draw the funds that Romania will benefit from and determined to implement the reform programmes," PM Citu said on Friday.PNRR is divided into 15 components covering six pillars: green transition; digital transformation; smart, sustainable and inclusive growth; social and territorial cohesion; health, economic, social and institutional resilience; next-generation policies.