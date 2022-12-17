European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen, welcomed by president Klaus Iohannis at Cotroceni Palace

The president of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, was welcomed on Saturday, at the Cotroceni Palace, by President Klaus Iohannis, told Agerpres.

The President of the EC will have a meeting with Romania's president and with the prime minister of the Romanian government.

Later, Ursula von der Leyen will attend the signing ceremony of the Agreement between the governments of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Georgia, Romania and Hungary on the Strategic Partnership in the field of green energy development and transport at the Cotroceni Palace.

The agreement will be signed by the president of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, the Georgian prime minister Irakli Garibashvili, the Romanian prime minister Nicolae Ciuca, and the Hungarian prime minister Viktor Orban.

The agreement will provide the financial and technical framework for the realization of the project of the submarine cable for the transport of electric energy from renewable sources between Romania and Azerbaijan, via Georgia and the Black Sea, and, subsequently, for the transport of this energy to Hungary and the rest of Europe, through the European transport system .

The project of the submarine electric power transmission cable through the Black Sea is part of the agreements in the field of energy agreed between the EU, represented by the EC, and Azerbaijan, being also a flagship project for Georgia, as part of the EU Global Gateway strategy.

After signing the agreement, president Iohannis will have a meeting with his counterpart from Azerbaijan Aliyev.