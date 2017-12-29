stiripesurse.ro

  
     
DESCARCA APLICATIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
FII LA CURENT CU STIRILE DIN CATEGORIA TA PREFERATA: URMARESTE-NE

European Commission refunds Romania over EUR 454 M

europafm.ro
teanc bani euro

The European Commission on Thursday transferred to Romania EUR 454.061 million, representing reimbursement of funds requested through intermediate payment applications sent by the Management Authorities under the coordination of the Regional Development, Public Administration and European Funds Ministry (MDRAPFE), says a release by the said ministry. 


The sums' refunded were for the Large Infrastructure Operational Programme (POIM) with the Cohesion Fund - EUR 338.030 million, and with the European Regional Development Fund (FEDR) - EUR 101.652 million; for the Technical Assistance Operational Programme (POAT) with the European Regional Development Fund (FEDR) - EUR 12.065 million and for the Administrative Capacity Operational Programme (POCA) with the European Social Fund - EUR 2.315 million. 

"The sums that have been reimbursed are actually the result of the work of the institutions and beneficiaries involved in the implementation process of the investments financed from EU funds. Thanks to my colleagues for their efforts to recover delays, so that, here, at year-end we made it to bring back to Romania another portion of European money," Marius Nica, minister delegate for European Funds said.

AGERPRES .


CITESTE SI

EXQUIS.RO

BUGETUL.RO

BLACKNEWS.RO

REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO



Externe

Sănătate

Economie

Social

Cultură si Media

Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.