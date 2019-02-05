 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

European Commissioner for Health and Food Safety comes to Romania Feb. 11 - 13

Inquam Photos / George Calin
Petre Daea

European Commissioner for Health and Food Safety Vytenis Andriukaitis accompanied by a team of EC experts will be in Romania February 11 - 13, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MADR) informs.

The European official is coming to Romania at the request of Agriculture Minister Petre Daea.

Representatives of the European Commission, together with experts from the Ministry of Agriculture and the National Sanitary Veterinary and Food Safety Authority (ANSVSA) will look at a new approach to the specifics of the recent African swine fever cases.

According to ANSVSA, African swine fever has been found in 302 localities in 19 counties, with 1,137 outbreaks, 19 of which in commercial farms, while in another two counties the disease has only been reported in wild boars.

Up until now 364,920 diseased pigs have been destroyed; as many as 838 cases of illness in boars have been reported, ANSVSA notes.

The presence of the ASF virus in Romania was first reported on July 31, 2017 in the county of Satu-Mare.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI

EXQUIS.RO

BUGETUL.RO

BLACKNEWS.RO

REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO

Externe

Sănătate

Economie

Social

Cultură si Media

Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.