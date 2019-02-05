European Commissioner for Health and Food Safety comes to Romania Feb. 11 - 13

European Commissioner for Health and Food Safety Vytenis Andriukaitis accompanied by a team of EC experts will be in Romania February 11 - 13, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MADR) informs.

The European official is coming to Romania at the request of Agriculture Minister Petre Daea.

Representatives of the European Commission, together with experts from the Ministry of Agriculture and the National Sanitary Veterinary and Food Safety Authority (ANSVSA) will look at a new approach to the specifics of the recent African swine fever cases.

According to ANSVSA, African swine fever has been found in 302 localities in 19 counties, with 1,137 outbreaks, 19 of which in commercial farms, while in another two counties the disease has only been reported in wild boars.

Up until now 364,920 diseased pigs have been destroyed; as many as 838 cases of illness in boars have been reported, ANSVSA notes.

The presence of the ASF virus in Romania was first reported on July 31, 2017 in the county of Satu-Mare.