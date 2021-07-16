European Commissioner for Health, in Bucharest for talks regarding vaccination campaign in Romania

The European Commissioner for Health and Food Safety, Stella Kyriakides, will be in Bucharest, on Friday, where she will be meeting with the Minister of Health, Ioana Mihaila, in order to discuss carrying out the national vaccination campaign in Romania and later on she will visit the immunization center in Petresti.

According to an announcement from the European Commission Representation in Romania, discussions will be focused on the EU Strategy regarding vaccines and on carrying out the national vaccination campaign in Romania, as well as the path to follow regarding the health proposals within the European Union.

Before the reunion and the visit to the vaccination center, the quoted source mentions, the Commissioner for Health and Food Safety declared: EU respected its commitment of distributing enough doses, approximately 500 million, for vaccinating 70% of the EU adult population. We will collaborate now more tightly with our member states in order to ensure that they reach their objectives in the territory.The Delta strain, more transmissible, already present in the EU and of which we know that will circulate on a large scale this summer, is a major risk for unvaccinated people. Given that only 30% of the adult population has been completely vaccinated, Romania needs to double its vaccination efforts throughout the summer. The message is clear: vaccination is and will be the strongest weapon against the strains. I eagerly await to discuss about the way EU can continue to support the ongoing national vaccination campaign in Romania, Stella Kyriakides also said.The EC Representation in Romania also specifies that the current actions are part of the ongoing efforts of the Commission and the commitment of commissioner Kyriakides of supporting the national vaccination campaigns against COVID-19 of the EU member states.