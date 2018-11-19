European Commissioner Jourova on removal of Romania's AG Lazar: 'I expect Romania to follow CVM recommendations'

Romania has to follow the recommendations of the Co-operation and Verification Mechanism (CVM), European Commissioner for Justice, Consumers and Gender Equality Vera Jourova said in Bucharest on Tuesday when asked about the report on Romania's progress under CVM referencing the removal of AG Lazar.

She met Justice Minister Tudorel Toader at the Ministry of Justice on Tuesday.

She said that she came to Romania because he had to prepare Romania's presidency of the EU Council. She said she was very productive and proposed many legislative projects, and she needs Romania to finalise the projects.

On justice minister's steps to remove from office Attorney General Augustin Lazar, Jourova said that this is Romania's business.

Asked to comment on the CVM report recommending that the removal should be halted, Jourova said she expects Romania to follow the recommendation, adding that her concern is with the European Prosecutor's Office, which should become operational in 2020, as she would like Romania to be represented there. My interests lies there, she said, adding that she will have a conversation with the Justice Minister.

Jourova in Romania is scheduled to meet Justice Minister Tudorel Toader, Chief of the Supreme Court Cristina Tarcea, as well as President Klaus Iohannis. On Tuesday she was to meet Marius Pirvu, the chairman of the National Consumer Protection Authority to discuss key files in the field, and Ancuta Gianina Opre, chair of the National Authority for Personal Data Surveillance.

On Monday she met Finance Minister Eugen Teodorovici.

According to the Representation of the European Commission in Bucharest, the purpose of the visit is to discuss the priorities in the justice area with the forthcoming presidency of the Council of the European Union and the latest developments in Romania's judiciary system.

AGERPRES .