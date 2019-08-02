European Roma Holocaust Memorial Day/Ilie Dinca (CNCD): There is still discrimination

Ilie Dinca, a member of the Management Board of the National Council for Combating Discrimination (CNCD) on Friday said Romania and other countries still deal with cases of discrimination against the Roma.

"We had very many petitions invoking the ethnic criterion. There is still discrimination, there is still segregation in schools. Currently, we have at least two petitions filed at county level for school segregation. The law is still not observed as it should be and, let's face it, we have good laws, but let's see if we can implement them or not," said Dinca, at an event dedicated to the European Roma Holocaust Memorial Day, held at the Romanian Peasant Museum (MNTR).

The CNCD representatives specified this is a phenomenon that is seen not just in Romania, but in Europe and the entire world.

In his opinion, "it is hard to say racism will be eliminated in the next 50 years."

The Prime Minister Chancellery - with the support of the National Agency for Roma, the Department for Interethnic Relations, the National Roma Cultural Center, the Romanian Peasant Museum, the Sukar Manus Association and the Association of Traditional Roma Craftsmen and Traders - on Friday organised an event dedicated to the European Roma Holocaust Memorial Day.

Dana Varga, state counselor with the Prime Minister Chancellery said on the same occasion that the current generation's responsibility is to act so that such tragedies won't ever happen again.

MP Daniel Vasile, from "Pro Europe" Roma Party, announced that a draft law is currently waiting in Parliament to declare August 2 the European Samudaripen Day (Roma Holocaust).

MNTR head Virgil Stefan Nitulescu, Norica Costache, counselor with the National Roma Cultural Center (CNCR), representatives of the Ministry of Youth and Sports and the Ministry for Romanians Abroad, the Department for Interethnic Relations, the Romanian Diplomatic Institute and the National Agency for Roma also talked about the signification of 2 August.

Two survivors of the deportations in Transnistria, Traian and Florica Craciun talked about the terrifying moments they went through during their childhood, as a result of the decisions made by the Antonescu Government.

They started the event by laying wreaths at the Holocaust Victims Memorial in Romania.

On Friday and until Sunday, in the courtyard of the Museum of Peasant, a fair with Roma craftsmen will be organise.