European title for Romanian wadokai athlete Gini Andrei Duta

Romanian wadokai athlete Gini Andrei Duta won the gold medal in the men's senior individual kumite event (67 kg) of the 46th European Wadokai Karate Championship in Budapest (Hungary), a release informs.

Gini Andrei Duta, age 25, is the only senior Romanian athlete to win a European title at this edition of the Wadokai competition.The other Romanian senior medal winners are as follows: silver - Gabriela Georgescu, Irina Opris and Maria Opris (team kata), Ionut Potcovaru (individual kata), Ionut Grosu (kumite, +84 kg ); bronze - Gabriela Georgescu (individual kata), Maria Opris, Alexandra Pop, Raluca Baciu, Dana Teodorescu (team kata), Catalina Marin (kumite, 68 kg), Alexandra Morar (kumite, +68 kg), Stefan Ionescu (kumite, 84 kg), Alexandra Pop, Alina Guta (both kumite, 55 kg) and Dana Teodorescu (kumite, 61 kg).The Romanian delegation made of 121 senior and junior athletes and led by the president of the Romanian Karate Federation, Octavian Amzulescu, came in 5th among nations with a total of 69 medals (11 gold, 18 silver and 40 bronze) and 26 positions 5.