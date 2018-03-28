European Weightlifting Championships: Paul Dumitrascu wins silver medal in 69 kg category (clean and jerk)

Weightlifter Paul Dumitrascu won on Wednesday evening the silver medal in the clean and jerk style (174 kg), within the 69 kg category, at the European Weightlifting Championships in Izvorani, Romania.

The 18-year-old weightlifter picked up 167,171 and 174 kg, the last achievement bringing him the bronze medal.At overall, Paul Dumitrascu finished on sixth place, with 305 kg.Romania has reached 11 medals won since the start of the competition. Until now, the medalists are Elena Andries - three gold medals in the 48 kg category, Ilie Ciotoiu - two bronze medals in the 56 kg category, Ionut Ilie - two bronze - 62 kg, Andreea Penciu - silver and bronze medals, Maria Grigoriu - bronze medal and Paul Dumitrascu - silver medal.The European Weightlifting Championships are being held March 26 to April 1 in the Izvorani Olympic Complex. Romania also hosted the European Weightlifting Championships in 1972 in Constanta, and in 2009 in Bucharest.

AGERPRES .