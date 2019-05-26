EuropeanElections2019/PRO Romania's Ponta: If a lot of people turn out to vote, Romania stands to wins

PRO Romania Party Chairman Victor Ponta stated on Sunday, after casting his vote at a polling station organised at the "Maria Rosetti" School in Bucharest, that Romania stands to win if a lot of electors turn out to vote.

When asked by journalists about the voter turnout, he answered: "If a lot of people turn out to vote, Romania definitely stands to win. (...) I am very glad, it means that people have understood that it's about more than 32 Romanians boarding the plane for Brussels, it really is about all of us and the fact that they turn out to vote is extraordinary. The higher the voter turnout, the more correct is the result.""Firstly, I came to vote because everyone has to come, because only today any person is more powerful than any politician, with the vote. Secondly, I voted because, of the instinct of self-preservation, when you see someone driving the car into the abyss, you pull the steering wheel, you do something, you do not go to commit suicide," Ponta said.PRO Romania leader Ponta mentioned that he also voted in the referendum: "I voted. (...) When you are asked, you have to respond on principles that concern all of us."He came to vote accompanied by his wife and his daughter.