EuropeanParliamentElections2019/MAE started sending ballot papers for European elections and referendum to polling stations abroad

The Foreign Affairs Ministry (MAE) started on Thursday to send the necessary material for the voting abroad in the elections to the European Parliament and the national referendum on Justice, mentioning that it is the biggest number of ballot papers to be sent abroad - over 4 million.

A MAE release sent to AGERPRES conveys that the vote for the national referendum will be cast in the same polling stations organised for the elections to the European Parliament.The electors can choose to exercise their right to vote for one type of election or for both."For the 441 polling stations set up abroad for the Romanian electors, the Foreign Affairs Ministry will send 4,000,500 ballot papers, for both the elections to the European Parliament and the national referendum. There will be distributed 1,333,500 ballot papers for the election of Romania's candidates to the European Parliament, for question no. 1 of the national referendum, for question no. 2 of the national referendum, respectively," the MAE points out.The Ministry highlights that this is the biggest number of ballot papers to be distributed to the polling stations abroad in an electoral process, with the MAE "making sure that all conditions are met so that the vote in the elections on 26 May be carried out in the best conditions."The MAE adds that the number of ballot papers was established following the estimations made by the diplomatic missions, taking into account the turnout to the previous elections and the territorial distribution of the Romanian communities, as well as the estimations regarding the intention to participate in the voting, based on the pieces of information conveyed and the intentions expressed by the Romanian citizens within the consultations which Romania's diplomatic missions organised with the Romanian communities abroad.At the same time with the ballot papers, the MAE is also sending other materials necessary for voting: sticker stamps, stamps with the "Voted" mention, control stamps, additional electoral lists and minutes for recording the voting results.The list of polling stations organised abroad and the addresses of the locations where the voting will tale place can be consulted on MAE internet page.On 26 May, Romanians can vote for their representatives to the European Parliament, as well as express their opinion in a national referendum on Justice convened by President Klaus Iohannis.