EuropeDay/Dragu: For us, Europe means common values, protection of human rights, democracy, rule of law

Europe means for us new common values, the protection of human rights, democracy, freedom of expression, the rule of law and prosperity, the Speaker of the Senate, Anca Dragu, told the ceremony organized on the occasion of Europe Day, at the EU Founding Fathers' Monument.

"Europe means new values for us, it means the protection of human rights, it means democracy, freedom of expression, the rule of law, it means strong civil society, it means prosperity for all and high standards of living. Europe is important for us and our children. (...) Today, for a year and a half, we are beginning to think about the future of Europe, how to make Europe better. We can make it a better place, and most importantly, how to make our citizens part of this project. Bringing politicians, governments and citizens together, because at the end of the day we work for citizens, we are civil servants," Anca Dragu told a ceremony at the EU Founding Fathers' Monument in King Mihai I Park.

She added that Europe set an example of solidarity with the declaration of the COVID-19 pandemic, agerpres.ro confirms.

"The pandemic was declared more than a year ago and our lives have changed. What we have learned from this pandemic has been that solidarity matters and I believe that Europe has set a huge example of solidarity. And now we benefit from vaccines, we have a large number of people vaccinated in Europe, including Romania, and we hope to return to normal life as soon as possible," said Anca Dragu.