Eurostat: Romania among the EU Member States posting increases in industrial output, in August

In August 2020, a month marked by some relaxation of COVID-19 containment measures in many Member States, the seasonally adjusted industrial production rose by 0.7 per cent in the euro area and by 1.0 per cent in the EU, compared with July 2020, according to estimates from Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union.

In July 2020, industrial production rose by 5.0 per cent in the euro area and by 4.9 per cent in the EU.

In August 2020 compared with August 2019, industrial production decreased by 7.2 per cent in the euro area and by 6.2 per cent in the EU.

The only increases were recorded in Portugal and Lithuania (2.1 per cent both) and the most severe drop was recorded in Luxembourg (-15.8 per cent), Germany - 11.2 per cent) and France (-7.3 per cent).

Romania saw an annual drop in August by 3.4 per cent in industrial output, after a drop recorded in July of 7,4 per cent.