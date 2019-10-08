Events dedicated to National Holocaust Remembrance Day in Romania

A wreath laying ceremony and several cultural and educational activities are organised on Thursday by the Elie Wiesel National Institute for the Study of the Holocaust in Romania (INSHR) to commemorate 78 years since the deportation of the Jews from Romania to Transnistria and 75 years since the Jews' deportation from Northern Transylvania to Auschwitz, reads a release by the said institute sent to AGERPRES.

According to the source, a wreath laying and commemoration ceremony will begin at the Bucharest Holocaust Victims Memorial starting with 10:00 AM, where representatives of the Presidency, Parliament, Government, the diplomatic corps, the Jewish community and the civil society are expected to attend.On 11 and 12 October, the Elie Wiesel Institute organises the International Colloquium "Contemporary Memorialisation of the Holocaust in Central and Eastern Europe". The inter-disciplinary conference brings together experts from five countries who will talk about contemporary forms of memorialisation of the Holocaust, aimed at deepening the understanding of the Holocaust memory-making mechanisms.On 14 October, at 11:30 hrs, at the seat of the National School of Political and Administrative Studies (SNSPA) a thematic exhibition called "Roma Genocide- remember to resist: the memory of Roma genocide in Romania" will be opened. The project is staged by the Plural Association and Bildungswerk fur Friedensarbeit, in partnership with the Elie Wiesel Institute, and documents the memories of the Roma Holocaust survivors, as well as of this tragedy's still alive witnesses. The exhibition can be visited until 12 November.Furthermore, by 19 October, the int'l exhibition "Between Life and Death: cases of those who saved Jews during the Holocaust" can be seen at the Romanian National Peasant Museum. The exhibition has opened the series of events organised on the occasion of the National Holocaust Remembrance Day in Romania.