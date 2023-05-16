Evergent Investments records net result of 2.41 million RON in first trimester

The investment company Evergent Investments recorded, in the first three months of this year, a net result of 2.41 million RON, composed of 4.6 million RON loss and 7.01 million RON net gain from the sale of financial assets reflected in the retained earnings, according to a press release sent to AGERPRES on Monday night.

The company reported investments of 151.6 million RON on March 31, 2023 and a total value of assets of 2.419 billion RON. The company distributed dividends with a yield of 7%, competitive on the capital market. On June 28, Evergent Investments will start paying dividends for the year 2022, in the total amount of 82.712 million RON.

"The start of 2023 was strong, we reached an investment level of 151.6 million RON in a quarter with new challenges. We continue development in an increasingly complex world and remain firm in our commitment to show results because we are confident in the company's long-term strategy, in the conditions of permanent change," said Claudiu Doros, president and managing director of the company.

According to the source, Evergent Investments continues the development of the Private Equity portfolio, increasing the area of the Blueberry Farms project to 105 ha, by acquiring 50 ha through the Ever Agribio company. The new land is intended for the production of organic blueberries, which satisfies the growing demand for organic products.

Evergent Investments, with over 30 years of experience in the Romanian capital market, is a trailblazer, contributing to the development of the community of which it is a part. Over the last 15 years, the company has distributed dividends exceeding the value of 750 million RON.