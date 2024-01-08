Everything will be done to avoid problems that could be generated by extreme weather, says energy minister

The minister of energy, Sebastian Burduja, called a meeting of the winter energy command on Monday, in order to prevent any problems that could be caused by extreme weather conditions, if the case.

The very low temperatures are coming and we must be prepared. We have convened the meeting of the winter energy command and we will do our best to avoid any problems. However, in the event of extreme weather conditions, as a result of which some of you may remain without electricity, there are a few things that you can do to keep your home warm, raise your body temperature, and stay safe. Also, another very important thing: If power lines are down, don't touch them, keep family and pets away. Report downed lines to the utility company! You can also find all these tips in a super guide, prepared by Prof. Chisalita Dumitru, from the Intelligent Energy Association. They remain at your disposal to get through this period well together," the minister of energy wrote on Facebook.

The National Meteorological Administration has issued a Code Yellow warning of intensification of wind, hail, quantitatively moderate snow and blizzard for 14 counties, valid until Tuesday morning, agerpres reports.

According to the meteorologists, the weather will cool down significantly, so that on Tuesday there will be mostly negative maximum temperatures, generally between -8 and 0 degrees, and on the night of Tuesday to Wednesday (January 9/10) there will be frost in the north, centre and east, with minimum temperatures of up to -20, respectively -18 degrees Celsius.