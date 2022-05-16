Ex-Minister Udrea making last attempt to escape sentece, refusing to be heard by Romanian judges

Elena Udrea on Monday sent a message, through her lawyers, that she does not want to be heard by Romanian judges, by videoconference from Bulgaria, during the process in which she is trying, through an extraordinary appeal, to get rid of the 6-year prison sentence received in the "Gala Bute" case.

The High Court of Cassation and Justice should have debated on Monday the appeal in cassation introduced by Elena Udrea, the last extraordinary appeal the former Minister of Tourism can use in order to obtain the retrial of the case.

Three lawyers employed by Udrea explained to the court that the former minister had given a statement in Bulgaria and no longer wanted to be heard by videoconference.

However, the president of the panel decided that Udrea should be summoned in Bulgaria, so that the trial was postponed until May 23.

At the same time, the former president of the Romanian Boxing Federation, Rudel Obreja, who is currently serving a five-year sentence in the same case, has requested a suspension of his sentence and to be released pending trial on appeal in cassation. The magistrates are yet to rule on this request.

In early April, Elena Udrea fled Romania before the Supreme Court upheld the 6-year prison sentence she received in the Gala Bute case. She was caught in Bulgaria with extradition proceedings under way.

AGERPRES