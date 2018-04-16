Ex-President Iliescu is subject of criminal investigation

Ex-President Ion Iliescu on Tuesday left the Attorney General's Office after about an hour and 30 minutes without making statements to the press. He had been summoned to be informed that he is a subject in criminal investigation of the December 1989 Revolution, standing accused of crimes against humanity.

On April 13, President Klaus Iohannis favourably approved a prosecutors' request for the criminal prosecution of Iliescu, Petre Roman and Gelu Voican Voiculescu.On December 18, 2017, the Military Prosecutor's Office announced that following the filing of evidence in the Revolution case, the investigators' conclusion was that in December 1989 there was no power vacuum.