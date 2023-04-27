Exchange of doctrinal opinions, worship activities, theological dialogue, not religious proselytism (Chamber)

The exchange of doctrinal or dogmatic opinions, worship or research activities as well as theological dialogue cannot be considered religious proselytism, according to an amendment adopted on Thursday by the Education Committee of the Chamber of Deputies to the pre-university education bill.

Also, requirements to respect the specifics of a religious denomination in certain spaces designated as such, where certain worship activities specific to one of the denominations recognised by law are carried out on a temporary or permanent basis, do not fall under the scope of religious proselytism, reads the same amendment initiated by the Social Democratic Party (PSD).

Under another amendment, in order to fulfill the objectives arising from a stated mission, any higher education establishment can incorporate the following organisational components: faculties, departments, departments for teaching staff training, doctoral schools, institutes, centres or laboratories, design units, centres of consultancy, clinics or university hospitals and/or other medical facilities, such as outpatient medical facilities, including dental care, and specialist offices, including dental, dental technical laboratories, residential training institutes, university pharmacies, artistic studios and workshops of the performing arts, museums, audiovisual studios and workshops, filmmaking and photography, botanical gardens, theatre houses, museums, radio and television, printing facilities, publishing houses, publications, centres for the continuous training of human resources, micro-production and service providing facilities, accommodation units and public catering, teaching resorts and training facilities for sports applications and performance, experimental stations or other entities for production activities and knowledge and technology transfer, competence centers, as well as pre-university education establishments. Technical and administrative departments and services also operate at higher education establishments. Romanian higher education establishments can set up university branches.

A university branch is an organisational entity of a higher education establishment set up with the approval of the senate upon the proposal of the board of administration in a different geographical location than the one in which the higher education establishment operates and that enjoys autonomy under the university charter.

The branches can operate faculties, departments, doctoral schools, institutes, centres or laboratories, design units, centres of consultancy, university clinics, artistic studios and workshops, theatre houses, museums, radio and television, printing houses, publishing houses, publications, centres for the continuous training of human resources, micro-production and service providing establishments, accommodation units and public catering, teaching resorts and training facilities for sports applications and performance, experimental stations or other entities for production activities and knowledge and technology transfer, competence centers, as well as pre-university education establishments, according to another amendment adopted by the committee. AGERPRES