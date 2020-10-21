Exclusively online academic activity at University of Bucharest

The Senate of the University of Bucharest (UB) decided, in Wednesday's meeting, the running of the academic activity in its 19 faculties exclusively in online system starting with Thursday.

According to a press release of the UB, the decision covers a period of 14 days (October 22 - November 4), following that, depending on the evolution of the situation, the period will be extended."The Senate of the University of Bucharest decided in today's meeting, October 21, 2020, the running of the academic activity in the 19 faculties exclusively in online system, starting tomorrow, October 22, 2020. The decision concerns a period of 14 days (October 22, 2020 - November 4, 2020), following that, depending on the evolution of the situation, the above mentioned period will be extended," say the representatives of the higher education institution.UB mentions that, in the period prior to this decision, most of the academic activities within UB were already carried out on online platforms.The UB management specifies that the administrative services will continue to be provided according to the recommendations in force, both online and face to face, in situations where physical presence is required.