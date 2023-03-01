Exhibition celebrating showbiz legend Margareta Paslaru's lifelong career opens at National Museum of Romanian History

The exhibition "A Legend... Margareta Paslaru - 65 Years of Career", celebrating showbiz veteran Margareta Paslaru and featuring clothing creations, rare records, theater and film posters, diplomas and awards, opened on Wednesday in the presence of the artist at the National Museum of Romanian History (MNIR).

"For 65 years now, Mrs. Margareta Paslaru has been embedded in modern Romanian culture, she is part of history, because through her extraordinary career she opened a new page in the history of Romanian pop music and Romanian culture. Our modern culture includes pop music as a major component. (...) With Margareta Paslaru, Romanian pop music entered not only a more humane era, approaching subjects apparently non-existing until then. Until Mrs. Paslaru our pop music was in the working class vein, with moralistic characters like Marinica, and all of a sudden, out of the blue emerged a beautiful, intelligent young woman who was singing about human feelings, whose music was intended for normal people and not top-productive workers," said MNIR manager Ernest Oberländer-Tarnoveanu.

"It's not the museum that dedicated the exhibition to Margareta Paslaru, but rather Margareta Paslaru built the exhibition herself through this collection and by [donating the exhibits to the museum]," said MNIR deputy manager Cornel Ilie.

"These outfits, many made by Margareta Paslaru herself, cover a very wide spectrum of time. We also have a lot of photos, documents, old, vintage posters, records, including ebonite records, which are very hard to find, there are also items that have a connection with Mrs. Paslaru's family, because we have on display objects that were made by her grandfather, sculptor Ion Dimitriu-Barlad - a very important name in Romanian plastic arts, and then of course there are the trophies received on various occasions, including the MIDEM trophy, which was awarded to the best selling artists, the most popular artists in the entire Europe. She got it in 1969, in a very select company. Dalida, Mireille Mathieu, Adriano Celentano were among the artists who shared the stage with Margareta Paslaru and who were presented with this trophy," Cornel Ilie told AGERPRES.

Margareta Paslaru confessed that this is an emotion-filled moment for her and that everything was done for the public.

"Each object carries a part of me, of my DNA," the artist said, adding that all the resulting proceeds will be donated to the Ambulance for Monuments.

She also mentioned that she has the release of a new album scheduled in the second half of March, and all the money collected from the sale of the records will be directed to the Ambulance for Monuments.

The exhibition will be open from March 1 to April 2.