Exhibition dedicated to history of eugenics - as of Tuesday, at Sutu Palace

The exhibition "We are not the only ones: The global legacies of eugenics", which explores the history of this field, from the end of the 19th century to the present day, will be opened on Tuesday, from 10:00 hrs, at the Sutu Palace.

"A century after the organization of the Second International Eugenics Congress at the American Museum of Natural History in New York, (September 22-28, 1921), considered to be a decisive moment in the global expansion of eugenics, visitors are invited to know the different historic trajectories of eugenics and to reflect on what eugenics means to us today," says the curator of the exhibition, Professor Marius Turda (Oxford Brookes University), according to the Facebook page of the Bucharest Municipality Museum.

According to Professor Turda, "the impact of eugenic thinking continues to be a sensitive and emotional issue for many people, not least because eugenics has fueled discriminatory practices based on race, social class, gender, disability and age.""The coronavirus pandemic urges us to openly analyze how social attitudes rooted in eugenics continue to directly affect us. Continuous education, as well as public condemnation of eugenics are key components of our efforts to understand the little-discussed issues of a painful and unjust past," added the professor.Organized by the Center for Medical Humanities - Oxford Brookes University, Center for the History of Eugenics and Racism (CIER), affiliated to the George Baritiu Institute of History of the Romanian Academy, the new exhibition project is part of a series of events organized worldwide between September 27 and October 2, grouped under the title "Dismantling Eugenics: Legacies, Reckonings, Futures".The exhibition can be visited at the Sutu Palace until October 3. AGERPRES