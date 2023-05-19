Exhibitions, concerts, film screenings, on the first day of Romanian Creative Week, in Iasi

The third edition of Romanian Creative Week (RCW), the most important event dedicated to the Romanian creative industries, takes place in northeastern Iasi from May 19 to 28, during which more than 100 events are organized, signed by 1,000 Romanian creatives and foreigners, exhibitions, fashion and visual arts shows, concerts, a film festival and a dance festival, conferences and workshops on innovative themes.

The festival starts on Friday, with a series of openings, which take place in the Palace of Culture, Braunstein Palace, Unirii Square, and in other central locations that the citizens of Iasi can visit in the following period, to admire the works of talented artists from Romania and from abroad.

Now in its third edition, Romanian Creative Week is organized by the Federation of Creative Industries Employers (FEPIC), the only nationally representative employers' federation active in the Creative Industries sector in Romania. Founded in Iasi, in 2011, FEPIC has organized over 50 national and international promotion actions of the Romanian creative industries.AGERPRES