Exports of cereals and cereal-based products at 3.7 bln euros over Jan - Sep 2022

Romania's exports of cereals and cereal-based products over January - September 2022 amounted to almost 3.78 billion euros, up 41.2 percent compared to the year-ago period, shows data centralized by the National Institute of Statistics (INS).

Export amounts were highest in March, at 619.1 million RON.

In the same period, Romania imported cereals and cereal-based products worth 1.27 billion euros (+23.5 percent), resulting in a trade surplus for this product category of 2.509 billion euros. AGERPRES