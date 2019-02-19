 
     
Extension of Iasi-Ungheni gas pipeline to Chisinau, to contribute to regional energy security

The extension of the Iasi-Ungheni gas pipeline to Chisinau will contribute to regional energy security, Prime Minister Viorica Dancila said on Tuesday in the opening of the Government meeting.

"As I have said on several occasions, we are also concerned about the investments that contribute to the development of the entire region and, in this respect, the relationship with the Republic of Moldova is a special one. To this end, I welcome the start of the second phase of the interconnection project Iasi - Ungheni - Chisinau, an objective of national interest of the Republic of Moldova and, at the same time, a strategic project for Romania. The works for the extension of the Iasi-Ungheni gas pipeline to Chisinau were started yesterday, a project whose implementation will contribute to regional energy security. Implementing this project is a new step that Moldova takes on its pro-European path, with the support of Romania," the prime minister said.

