Extractive and processing industries contribute to 26.8% increase of business in industry, during first semester

INS - Institutul Naţional de Statistică

Business in industry has gone up by 26.8% during the first semester of this year, when comparing with the similar interval of 2021, especially as a result of activities in the extractive industry, which registered a leap of 136%, according to the data published by the National Institute of Statistics (INS) on Friday.

According to the official statistics, during the period of January 1 - June 30, 2022, the processing industry registered an increase of 23.9%.

On large industrial groups, business increases were registered in the following sectors: energy industry (+109.3%), intermediate goods industry (+30%), consumer goods industry (+24.7%), durable goods industry (+12.9%) and capital goods industry (+13.3%).

When comparing with June 2022 - June 2021, the industry turnover has gone up in nominal terms, as a whole, by 24.8%, due to the results from the extractive industry (+111.1%) and from the processing industry (+22.7%). Based on industrial groups, increases were registered in the energy industry (+134%), consumer goods industry (+24.4%), intermediate goods industry (+20.7%), capital goods industry (+13.4%) and durable goods industry (+7%).

According to the quoted source, during the month of June this year, industry turnover has gone down, in nominal terms, by 3.4%, as a result of the processing industry (-3.5%) and the extractive industry (0.7%).

Furthermore, on large industrial groups, there were drops registered in the following: intermediate goods industry (-7.4%), durable goods industry (-6.7%), current use goods industry (-2.7%) and capital goods industry (-1.3%). Energy industry has gone up by 5.6%.AGERPRES

