Facebook partners with Romanian Police to publicise abducted child alerts

As of today, Facebook partners with the Romanian Police in publicizing cases subject to the national Child Abduction Alert mechanism which is activated when a child has been abducted or in the case of missing children whose life may be in danger.

After the alert is triggered, anyone who has any information about the missing child is asked to notify the Police immediately.

"The availability of the Facebook social media platform to become our partner for the 'Child Abduction Alert' mechanism provides the possibility to disseminate to Facebook users the alerts generated when the mechanism is triggered. Romania, through the Romanian Police, is the 24th country to cooperate with Facebook in the search for abducted children," the General Inspectorate of the Romanian Police (IGPR) said in a release on Wednesday, informează Agerpres.

The publication of alerts via Facebook requires their transmission in a specific format to the social media platform.

"In addition to the specific information sent to Facebook, the activation message will be accompanied by a URL link to the Romanian Police press release about the case for which the mechanism was triggered, posted on www.politiaromana.ro or on the institution's official Facebook page. This will allow Facebook users to access more information related to the publicized case, via the link," the cited source said.

Eight alerts have been triggered since the operationalization of the mechanism in 2011, all of which have been rapidly clarified following police investigations and information obtained from citizens.

The Child Abduction Alert mechanism is similar to the US Amber Alert system.