Faculty of Automation and Computers students rank 3rd in NXP Cup 2018, Intelligent Car Racing

A team of students from the Faculty of Automation and Computers of the "Gheorghe Asachi" Technical University of Iasi (TUIASI) ranked third in the NXP Cup 2018, Intelligent Car Racing competition.

As many as 40 students from 12 universities from Germany, Greece, Romania, Poland, Slovakia, Switzerland, Ukraine and Morocco participated in the competition, whose final took place in Erlangen, Germany. Romania was represented by two teams, from Iasi and Craiova.The team from TUIASI, made up of students Teodor Pricop, Alex Astefanii and Dimitrie Panainte, competed with a smart miniature car on an unknown route, resembling those in Formula One."Each team had three attempts to get the car to drive through a 160-square-foot circuit containing intersections, curves of 90 degrees or bumps, as soon as possible. In order to build the autonomous car, the students prepared for four months to identify the components needed to build the vehicle, to complete its programming and to carry out all the necessary tests," said Professor Florin Pantilimonescu PhD, coordinator of the TUIASI students.According to him, it was forbidden to remotely control the cars, with none of the teams being allowed to make changes during the race."This year has had the most advanced session. The car is energy self-sufficient, sees the road, interprets the route. The car of the future is the one that will go in the street on its own. The aim of the competition is not necessarily to make smart cars but to introduce certain subjects into the curriculum, for students to acquire the knowledge they need to be able to work in companies that develop such projects," said Florin Pantilimonescu.

Agerpres .