"Falcon Lake" film wins Grand Prize award at BIFF 2022

The film called "Falcon Lake," directed by Charlotte Le Bon, won the Grand Prize award at the 18th edition of the Bucharest International Film Festival (BIFF), the organisers informed on the website of the event, told Agerrpres.

The award for the Best Director went to "Hit the Roadh" movie, directed by Panah Panahi, whereas the Best Script award was bestowed to the film called "Aftersun" directed and written by Charlotte Wells.

The Jury Special Mention award was won by "Maracco," directed by Emanuel Parvu.

The jury who decided the winners of the 18th edition of the BIFF was made up of the following members: actress Dana Rogoz, actor and director Dorian Boguta, cultural journalist Roxana Calinescu, Italian director Alessandro Grande and Ukrainian director Valentyn Vasyanovych.

Awards of excellence were given to actress Mariana Mihut and actor Victor Rebengiuc, according to the Facebook page of the festival.

Only actress Mariana Mihut was able to attend the event, while actor Victor Rebengiuc could not be present, because he was performing on stage at the Bulandra Theatre.

The #BIFF2022 Closing Gala took place on Saturday, at the Auditorium Hall at the National Museum of Art of Romania and and was followed by the screening of the film called "Notre-Dame Brule," a France-Italy-UK-US co-production, directed by Jean- Jacques Annaud.

Carried out between 29 September and 9 October, in Bucharest, the 18th edition of the Bucharest International Film Festival proposed film enthusiasts, world premieres, films awarded at prestigious international festivals.

Designed as a festival open to art cinema, which encourages newly emerging cinematographic currents, discovers talents and promotes young filmmakers, this year's edition included the following sections: The official competition; Panorama; Focus Italy; Homage Ukraine: History and Cinema; Romanian authors; Drama Traveling to Bucharest.