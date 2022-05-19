Familiy doctor must be first professional patient goes to

The family doctor must be the first professional in the health system whom the patient goes to for consultation, guidance and treatment, says the Ministry of Health (MS), on the occasion of the World Family Doctor Day.

In a message posted on the institution's Facebook page on Thursday, the MS states that the family doctor is of major importance in promoting prevention and a healthy lifestyle."The family doctor must be the first professional in the health system to whom the patient goes for consultation, guidance and treatment. The essential role of the family medicine office is to provide medical care. It is of major importance in promoting prevention and a healthy lifestyle. The Ministry of Health appreciates the activity of family doctors and knows the needs, but also the responsibilities, of this sector. In 2022, the budget for family medicine increased 22 percent," the quoted source maintains.The Ministry of Health brings to mind that this year family doctors were involved in the free testing of people for COVID-19. At the same time, according to the new health policies, from July 1, 2022, the vaccination against COVID-19 will be carried out only in the family doctors' offices.The leadership of the Ministry of Health states that it pursues a "solid partnership" with family doctors. AGERPRES