Famous brand and designer jewels fetch almost 110,000 euro at Artmark auction

Famous brand and designer jewels went under the hammer for a total of almost 110,000 euro at the Artmark auction organized Wednesday evening at the Bucharest Cesianu-Racovita Palace.

The highest fetching item of the 207 lots was a lady's Patek Philippe gold watch with diamonds that sold for 9,000 euro.The top-selling items included a Faberge gold ring with diamonds and enamel decorations that fetched 1,000 euro; a De Beers white gold ring adorned with diamonds - 1,500 euro; a gold Tennis bracelet with diamond flowers - 3,500 euro; an Omega Constellation lady's watch with diamonds in the original box - 3,000 euro; a lady's Patek Philippe gold watch with diamonds - 6,500 euro; a Roberto Bravo necklace & earrings demi set from the White Dreams collection that sold for 8,900 euro; a pink gold Chopard ring with diamond from the Happy Spirit line - 1,800 euro; a gold and silver necklace with diamonds (crafted roughly in 1910 in Italy's Arezzo workshop) - 2,250 euro; a golden Cartier earrings & necklace set - 3,000 euro; a Van Cleef & Arpels gold ring with malachite and diamonds - 2,500 euro; a gold bracelet with turquoise, diamonds and pearl inset (dating from around 1900) - 3,500 euro; a Roberto Bravo ring from the Le Grand Bleu line - 3,800 euro.The works of eight contemporary Romanian designers: Monica Birladeanu, Alina Carp, Georgiana Ciceo, Anamaria Dobras, Miklos Lehel, Andreea Mogosanu, Anca Popescu and Mona Vulpoiu were also put up for auction.Mona Vulpoiu's ring and pendant set "The Kiss" sold for 300 euro. AGERPRES