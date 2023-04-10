Farmers' Force suggests national agri-food pact

The Farmers' Force Association (AFF) suggests that all the parties and NGO leaders get committed to a national agri-food pact with clear measures and implementation deadlines, according to a press statement released by the association on Monday.

"The Farmers' Force Association (AFF) estimates that, at this moment, conditions are met for all the leaders of the political parties in Romania, together with leaders of agri-food NGOs to sit down at the negotiating table for the development of a national agri-food pact."

AFF suggests that the pact provides for clear legislative, executive and administrative measures at national and European level, with implementation deadlines, that should be committed to politically, consensually, "regardless of the name of the minister or ministers " to be in office until the 2024 general election or party affiliation.

AFF also asks for the signing of this pact to automatically mean the resignation of the incumbent agriculture minister, whose resignation should become effective even when just one of these measures is not implemented on schedule or in accordance with the pact.

"We have seen in the case of Poland that when there is a 100% political commitment to solving the farmers' problems, solutions are found, bilaterally or at the European level, without total support for Ukraine amid the war with Russia being affected in any way. That is why AFF believes that the time has come for such a national agri-food pact. AFF will put forth a raft of measures for the next 16-18 months, for large crops, horticulture, animal husbandry, as well as for the processing and food industry. We will send, as an emergency, official letters to all party leaders and to all chairs of farmers' associations, including the Alliance for Agriculture and Co-operation, inviting them to start together negotiating a national agri-food pact," AFF national leader Vlad Macovei is quoted as saying in the statement.

AFF is a professional organisation that represents the interests of all categories of agri-food producers in Romania, regardless of size, sector or region. It is said to defend for the rights and legitimate interests of over 20,000 members directly registered or who are part of AFF-affiliated organisations. It provides free legal advice to its members and for accessing European funds, as well as media and petitioning support for all issues reported by members, being an institutional dialogue partner of central and local public administrations in order to achieve the objective of its members "to place agriculture on the offensive."