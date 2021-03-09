 
     
FCSB leads after 26th round of Football League I matches

Inquam Photos - George Călin
Inquam FCSB

FCSB is in the lead of the Football League I, after the 26th round of matches that have taken place from Friday til Monday, according to AGERPRES.

Here are the scores:

ACS Sepsi OSK Sfantu Gheorghe - AFC Chindia Targoviste 0-1 (0-0)

FC Viitorul Constanta - FC Academica Clinceni 1-1 (0-1)

Universitatea Craiova - FC Botosani 1-0 (1-0)

FC UTA Arad - FC CFR 1907 Cluj 0-1 (0-0)

AFC Astra Giurgiu - AFC Hermannstadt 2-1 (1-1)

FCSB - CS Gaz Metan Medias 1-0 (0-0)

FC Arges - CSM Politehnica Iasi 2-1 (1-0)

FC Voluntari - FC Dinamo Bucharest 1-1 (0-1)

Rankings:

Place Team M V E D GS-GR P

1 FCSB 26 18 3 5 52-21 57

2 CFR 1907 Cluj 26 17 6 3 37-12 57

3 Universitatea Craiova 26 14 8 4 29-14 50

4 Sepsi OSK Sfantu Gheorghe 26 9 13 4 39-26 40

5 FC Botosani 26 10 7 9 35-32 37

6 Academica Clinceni 26 8 13 5 24-22 37

7 Chindia Targoviste 26 9 8 9 22-22 35

8 FC Arges 26 8 9 9 26-34 33

9 UTA Arad 26 8 9 9 24-33 33

10 Astra Giurgiu 26 8 8 10 36-38 32

11 FC Viitorul Constanta 25 6 11 8 35-32 29

12 Gaz Metan Medias 26 8 4 14 30-38 28

13 FC Dinamo Bucharest 26 7 6 13 24-34 27

14 FC Voluntari 26 6 7 13 29-38 25

15 FC Hermannstadt 26 4 10 12 24-37 22

16 Politehnica Iasi 25 4 4 16 24-57 16

Legend: M - matches, V - victoriies, E - equals, D - defeats, GS - goals scored, GR - goals received, P - points.

