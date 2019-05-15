FDGR supports PNL in elections to European Parliament

The Democratic Forum of Germans in Romania (FDGR) announced on Wednesday that it supports the National Liberal Party (PNL) at the 26 May European Parliament elections and recommends its members and sympathizers to answer "YES" to the two questions asked by President Klaus Iohannis at the referendum, according to Agerpres.

"The Democratic Forum of the Germans in Romania (FDGR) recommends its members and supporters: 1. to turn out to vote on 26 May to elect the members of the future European Parliament 2. not to vote lists of candidates from the ruling coalition parties, that is PSD [Social Democratic Party, major at rule, ed.n.], ALDE [the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats, minor at rule, ed.n.] or UDMR [The Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania, ed.n.], because they have not distanced themselves from the defamation campaign led by some PSD representatives against the FDGR and voted for laws that violate the principles of the rule of law, 3. vote for a pro-European party, namely PNL, which announced support for Klaus Iohannis in the electoral campaign for a new mandate at the Presidency of the country and is the coalition partner of the FDGR in the county and municipal council in Sibiu. FDGR also recommends to all its members and supporters to go to the Referendum on 26 May and to answer YES to the two questions raised by President Klaus Iohannis. Thus they express a Yes to the European values and to the functional rule of law," reads a press release issued for AGERPRES.

PNL first deputy chair Raluca Turcan said the partnership with FDGR is working.

"I am here with Paul Jurgen Porr, FDGR President, and together today we will announce that the partnership already existing between the PNL and the FDGR for a strong, respected and dignified Romania, with direct benefits to every citizen of this country which we instituted locally also in the past, is working and it is even stronger now, at the time of the elections to the European Parliament," Raluca Turcan told a press conference on Wednesday.