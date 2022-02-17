February 7 through 13, 50.6% of COVID-19 cases in unvaccinated people

The National Institute of Public Health (INSP) informs that, in the week of February 7 - 13, 50.6% of the confirmed cases of COVID-19 were registered in unvaccinated persons, Agerpres reports.

In the same week, 42.9% of cases were registered in Bucharest and the counties of Timis, Cluj, Constanta and Prahova.Of those vaccinated against COVID, 47% were either immediately after immunization or more than six months after the last dose.According to INSP, in the week of February 7-13, 25.9% of all deaths were recorded in the counties of Bucharest, Constanta, Bihor, Prahova and Iasi.80.1% of registered deaths were in unvaccinated patients.From the beginning of the pandemic until now, 86.1% of all deaths have been in people over 60, and 54.7% in men. The INSP states that 93.4% of the dead had at least one associated comorbidity.