Federation of Jewish Communities of Romania voices solidarity with Israel following missile attacks

The Federation of Jewish Communities of Romania (FCER) - Mosaic Cult conveys in a press release remitted to AGERPRES Sunday evening, solidarity with Israel following "the escalation of the violent outbreaks of Hamas terrorist organizations and the Islamic Jihad in Gaza, that fired over 430 rockets on southern Israel."

"The Jews in Romania, just as those in the other countries of the world, have learned with sorrow, revolt and concern about the escalation of the violent outbreaks of Hamas terrorist organizations and the Islamic Jihad in Gaza, that have fired over 430 missiles against southern Israel. It is not the first time that Israel is in a position to use its inalienable right as sovereign state to defend its citizens and territory and, on behalf of the Jews in Romania, we affirm that no country in the world would assist passively to the missiles fired at it by an officially recognized enemy, worldwide, as a terrorist organization, an enemy that has repeatedly taken its own citizens hostages and used them as human shields," reads the above-mentioned release, also signed by the Jewish Community Bucharest, the Association of Romania's Jewish Holocaust Victims and B'nai B'rith Romania.At the same time, the Romanian Jews convey condolences to the family of the Israeli citizen victim of the missiles."Unfortunately, these actions cause suffering and even the death of civilians in the conflict zone. We convey condolences to the family of Israeli citizen Moshe Agadi, be his memory blessed, the first victim of the new wave of missiles fired by the Islamic Jihad and Hamas over Israeli territory. We wish swift recovery to all those injured by the missile fire and to the Israeli soldiers wounded by the snipers in Gaza," the release says.The document also calls on the Romanian authorities, the EU and other world organizations to morally support Israel in the fight against terrorist organizations."The Jews in Bucharest, gathered in the General Assembly for elections, those all over Romania, appeal to the Romanian authorities and to the European Union, to all leaders of some world organizations such as the United Nations, to morally support Israel in its fair fight against terrorist organizations, being known that terrorism does not have borders and spreads rapidly on all the meridians," says the press release.