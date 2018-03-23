Festivity celebrating Great Union Centenary held at Parliament Palace

The National Council of the Cultural Association Pro Bessarabia and Bucovina, the Committee for the Romanian communities abroad of the Deputies Chamber and the Ministry for Romanians Everywhere on Saturday organized, at the Parliament Palace, a festivity in celebration of the Centenary of the Great Union of the Romanians.

On this occasion, they read the Act of the Union of Bessarabia with Romania, and the chorus of the "Wanted Children" Association in Bucharest sang several thematic songs.In the message delivered to those participating in the festivity, the head of the Committee for Romanians abroad, Constantin Codreanu, showed that the Union Day, March 27, does not really represent a moment of celebration today, but a moment that should awaken the energies, which "will produce that national conscience without which there could be achieved no great things.""100 years after the historical events that led to the accomplishment of a centuries old dream of the Romanian nation, that of including as many Romanians as possible in one single state, we are wondering what was that essential element that made possible the accomplishment of this dream. The answer is simple - the existence of a great national conscience among the leaders, the elites and the simple people, in general. That's why, despite the very difficult situation the Romanian state was facing in the beginning of the year 1918, we succeeded in fructifying all the opportunities that appeared, in order to achieve this national ideal. For me, as a Romanian from Bessarabia, the March 27 day of this centenary is the most important day and not because I would consider Bessarabia as being more important than Transylvania or than any other Romanian province, but for Bessarabia is missing today. March 27 is not a moment of celebration, but one that, looking back 100 years ago, should bring back to life all those energies that were hidden too deep, to produce an awakening of that national conscience without which there can be achieved no great things," mentioned Codreanu in his message, read at the event by a representative of his.

AGERPRES .